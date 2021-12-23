Renowned socialite and media personality Anita Fabiola is yet again involved in controversy after she reportedly hurled insults at her father for beating her brother to pulp.

On Wednesday morning, an audio of a lady hurling insults at a man for beating someone to near death was leaked on social media.

“You dog, you stupid coward, you’reso stupid. You have beat your child and put him in ICU. What’s wrong with you, why are you so stupid?” the lady in the audio is heard furiously saying in Rukiga.

She goes ahead to hurl more insults at the man who quietly listens to the call from the other side. “How did you even give birth to me you dog? You’re like s**t,” she adds.

According to several reports that followed the leaked audio, the lady speaking is believed to be socialite Anita Fabiola.

It is said that Fabiola fell out with her father identified as Mathias Mugisha for reportedly beating up her brother to bear death.

It is not clear why Mugisha beat up his son as alleged but in the audio, the lady notes how he was admitted to Intensive Care Unit.

In a series of posts on social media, an account in the name Mathias Mugisha has been revealing how he wants to “end his suffering” caused by his own children.

It’s believe that he ran to social media to vent his frustration after being insulted and disrespected by his daughter.

Blizz.co.ug reports that Mugisha has been put on suicide watch as his relatives fear that he could harm himself due to the embarrassment that has befallen him.

“I have to end my suffering with this from my own children and their mentors. I can’t work for over 20 for ungrateful people. I have reached the end,” reads a post on Mugisha’s Facebook account.

Listen to the viral audio below: