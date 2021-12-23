In a Christmas family photoshoot, Bobi Wine, Barbie Kyagulanyi, and their children showcased African royalty in beautiful Ankara print wrappers.

As the year comes to the end, the festive season gathers most family members together as they make merry in celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth and to welcome the new year.

Growing up, a Christmas family photoshoot was a tradition and our parents would but us the best clothes and shoes, and that really made us happy.

For the Kyagulanyi’s, the tradition has not changed at all. In their Christmas holidays photoshoot, they represented Africa to the fullest.

Their West African inspires Ankara outfits created by Mavo Kampala seem to have left an impression amongst their followers who saw the photos.

Bobi Wine thanked God for the gift of life and wished his followers and fans a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Everytime we come to this time of the year, I look back and give glory to the almighty God who has allowed us to see today. Through all the trials and tribulations, by the grace of God we are still alive. Ebenezer, this far the lord has brought us. My family and I would like to wish you and your loved ones a merry Christmas and a happy new year. Bobi Wine

The photos were shot by Timeless Weddingz and the makeup was done by Mona Faces. Take a gaze below: