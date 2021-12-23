Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai will represent Uganda in the upcoming Mrs. World pageant at the Westgate Resort, Las Vegas Resort in Nevada, USA.

A few years ago, Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai won a national pageantry as a 22-year-old and also won the Mrs. Uganda beauty pageant as a married mother this year.

The mother of one has showcased her multitasking skills having had to strike a work – family balance and still sweep judges off their feet.

The two-time beauty queen, who represented Uganda at Miss world 2011 and returned to the beauty queen world in 2021 when she was crowned Mrs.Uganda, will be waving the flag yet again in the U.S at the Mrs. World pageant in 2022.

When she is not rocking the runway, Mrs. Allibhai is giving back to the less privileged women and children through her organization, Smile with Sly.

Sylvia, also known as Sly, is also the Director of the Talent Africa Foundation where she oversees several corporate social responsibility activities in Uganda.

Sylvia founded the Mrs. Uganda Mentorship program that focuses on the development of

independent young women entrepreneurs and has worked with different partners to support orphanages, special needs homes and single mothers over the years.

The Mrs. Uganda Mentorship program targets young women and mothers who are skilled and empowered in various fields to ensure they have sustainable income generating projects in a bid to reduce gender-based violence among other effects of abstract poverty.

In this year’s World Heart Monthinitiative, Sylvia took part as a brand ambassador along with other celebrities including Patrick Salvado and Lydia Jazmine who pledged to continuously influence a healthy lifestyle to reduce the cases and effects of cardiovascular diseases in Uganda and ultimately, the world.

As a two-time beauty queen, Sylvia has also appeared as a Judge and Mentor at different Miss Uganda and Little Miss Uganda pageants, with an aim to participate in picking a queen worthy of the crown and mentor them in their Miss World journeys.

This aided in the success of beauty queens such Ms. Quiin Abenakyo, who was crowned Miss World Africa 2018.

The mother of one and wife to Talent Africa Group CEO, Aly Allibhai, is geared up to represent her country in the Mrs. World pageant which will take place at the Westgate Resort, Las Vegas Resort in the State of Nevada, USA.

She will be competing against more than a hundred other beauty queens from different countries around the world.

To get herself in shape early enoigh, Sylvia is currently working with some of the best fitness instructors in the country to ensure she is physically and mentally fit to raise Uganda’s flag in 2022.

Hard luck Sylvia!