Singer Omulangira Suna has applauded UCC’s ruling in the defamation case he filed against Sanyuka TV Morning Express presenters.

Following investigations carried out by UCC, Sanyuka TV presenters Waako Brian Kennedy, Kawalya Ssemulondo a.k.a Kayz, and Makko William were found guilty of having made malicious utterances and unsubstantial allegations against OS Suna.

The trio, together with blogger Isma Olaxess, was sued for falsely accusing singer OS Suna of owning a shrine and practicing witchcraft during the Morning Express program on Sanyuka TV on 27th August, 2021.

They also said he practices witchcraft and he is a music failure who survives on prostitution and having sexual relations with old women.

Read Also: NBS TV’s Kayz Kawalya remanded to Kitalya Prison, OS Suna jubilates

Suna filed a complaint against them to UCC on 13th September, 2021 through M/s Elgon Associated Advocates pointing out how he had been defamed by the trio’s allegations.

The trio was summoned and remanded to Kitalya prisons by Buganda Road Court magistrate. They spent a week behind bars before being released on bail.

In the ruling passed by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) on 20th December, 2021, Sanyuka TV is within 5 days directed to:

Immediately retract the statements that were made against Os Suna during its program Morning Express that aired during their program. The retraction should be effected by broadcasting an unconditional apology to the singer during the same program. The station’s presenters should ensure that the apology is made with an equivalent degree of prominence and timing in accordance with regulation 12 of the Uganda Communications (Content) Regulations, 2019.

Immediately provide space and time to the singer and /or his lawyers for him / them to appear during the same program and offer his side of the story in response to the allegations that made against him. This content should be made with an equivalent degree of prominence like the impugned broadcast.

Immediately institute measures to ensure that all content broadcast during, the program Morning Express and all other programs comply with the minimum broadcasting standards and all other applicable laws.

In accordance with regulation 40 and 41 (1)(b) of the Ugandan communications (Content) regulations 2019, and with regulation 8(Sanyuka TV should,12) (d)(iii) of the Uganda communications (consumer protection) Regulations 2019 and item 12 of part II of schedule 1 of the Uganda Communications (Fees and Fines) (Amendment) Regulations, 202, S.1. No.66, pay to the communication a fine of USD 260 (US Dollars Two Hundred and Sixty) for distributing prohibited content contrary to the Uganda Communications (Content) Regulations 2019.

In accordance with regulation 40 and 41 (1)(b) of the Uganda communications (content) regulations 2019, and with Regulation 8(12) (d)(iii) of the Uganda communications (consumer protection) Regulations 2019 and item 18 of part II of schedule 1 of The Uganda communications (Fees and Fines) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020, S.1. No. 66, pay to the communication a fine of USD 260 (US Dollars Two Hundred and Sixty only) for noncompliance with the minimum broadcasting standards.

File with the communication evidence of fulfilment of all the above directives within a period of five (5) days from the date of this decision.

OS Suna through social media shared the developments and thanked UCC for making the ruling and the public for standing with him.

He wrote, “UGANDA COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (UCC) has given its Ruling after Concluding with its Investigations. Big thanks to the General Public and my Lawyers (Elgon Associated Advocates).”