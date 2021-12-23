Pastor Aloysious Bugingo and Suzan Makula were charged with three counts contrary to the Marriage Act on Wednesday 22nd December, 2021.

On 7th December, 2021, Pastor Bugingo and Suzan Makula held a lavish introduction ceremony where the latter introduced the former to her parents.

The Kwanjula function, attended by family, close friends and a few celebrities, continued to cement couple’s intentions to get married.

Their bond has, however, attracted lots of criticism from the general public due to the fact that Bugingo is still legally married to Teddy Naluswa who is also the mother of his children.

Read Also: God will bring you justice – Bad Black comforts Teddy Naluswa Bugingo

City lawyers Male Mabirizi and Robert Rutaro Muhairwe challenged Bugingo’s decision to marry another woman before being legally divorced.

They dragged Bugingo and his new catch to court for engaging in an illegal marriage process before the former was summoned to appear at Kawempe Police Station to answer the slapped charges of contracting a new marriage.

On Wednesday, Pastor Bugingo and Suzan Makula were charged with three counts contrary to the Marriage Act by Entebbe Grade One Magistrate Stella Okwong Paculal.

They are expected to appear before court on 21st January, 2022 to answer the charges.