Source Management singer Spice Diana Namukwaya through her Kwaya Foundation Ltd. donated Christmas packages to the autistic children in Busega and Kisenyi on Thursday.

Spice Diana set off from her home on Thursday morning and, together with her management and entourage, headed to Busega to share joy with the less privileged.

She visited the Missionaries of the Poor Bethlehem Home in Busega where she shared light moments with the autistic children and took a tour around the home.

The singer also shared Christmas packages which consisted of foodstuffs and basic use items including sanitary pads, knickers, toilet tissue, among others.

Speaking to the gathered press, Spice Diana noted how she has been blessed enough by God to share her own success with others.

This is what I wanted to do this Christmas season and I thank God for keeping us alive to reach this day. God has given me so much as Spice and I thank Him because I always want to share the little I have with you. You deserve to be alive and happy too. Spice Diana

She also called upon other celebrities to emulate her gesture and join her in giving back to communities and helping the less privileged.

In the evening, Spice visited another children’s home in Kisenyi where she donated foodstuffs and basic use items to the children there. She also sang and danced for them.

By the time she left, the smiles on the children’s faces could not be wiped off and what a time and way to share joy!

Check out some of the moments from the footage below: