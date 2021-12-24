Lydia Jazmine has rubbished reports indicating that she has been signed by Sheebah Karungi’s longtime manager Jeff Kiwa.

Just a week ago, rumors made rounds in the gossip corridors hinting on how Sheebah Karungi had parted ways with her longtime manager Jeff Kiwa.

The rumors noted how the Team No Sleep pioneers had fallen out because of money issues and the ownership of the Munyonyo mansion.

Neither Sheebah nor Jeff Kiwa have publicly confirmed nor rubbished the rumors, leaving doubts around the whole situation.

What is certain, however, is that Jeff has already started recruiting new artistes to his management including Sama Sojah and Pinky.

Lydia Jazmine’s name has also been severally mentioned as one of the artistes who have been recruited by Jeff.

The LJ Music songstress, who is officially being managed by Ronnie Mulindwa, denies the allegations.

While speaking in an interview, Lydia Jazmine said that she has not been signed by Jeff and that she only reads about the rumors on social media.

She maintained that she is still happy with her management and that if that changed, she would publicly reveal so.

I don’t like commenting about affairs concerning other artists and I don’t know anything about their affairs. I haven’t been signed by TNS and I also see the reports as the rest of you on social media. In case I do get signed by anyone, I will let you know. Lydia Jazmine

Jazmine and Sheebah are longtime friends and have collaborations together. The former was managed by Bushingtone before they fell out in 2018.

Ronnie Mulindwa has been responsible for her music business and bookings in the recent years.