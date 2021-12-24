After about a month with her social media pages deactivated, Nadia Matovu a.k.a Mrs. Matovu has returned and her marriage seems still intact.

Mrs. Matovu, a popular YouTuber, Socialite and Influencer deactivated her social media pages when her nude videos leaked.

The leaked videos also birthed rumors that her marriage with Yassah Matovu was on the verge of collapsing.

Contrary to the rumors that have been going around, however, Nadia and her hubby are fine if we are to go by the new photos she has shared.

On Facebook, she shared a photo of herself and her husband at her friend’s wedding and added the caption, “23.12.2021, So much fun today at Farrah’s wedding. Congratulations beautiful!”

The comment section was immediately filled with a few sarcastic comments from her followers who demanded to know why she went AWOL.

Other welcomed her back on social media and wished her well and a more stable marriage going forward.

Her last IG post is still the one she shared on 27th November but at least the account is now back for everyone to access.

Well be back Nadia!