Hamza Mawanda, a former employee at Prima Kardashi’s restaurant says that he has moved up and down for six months demanding for his salary worth UGX600k.

Prima Kardashi is a businesswoman and well known in the entertainment circles as a beautician and lover to Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie.

A one Hamza Mawanda who identifies himself as a Chef says that despite working hard at Prima Kardashi’s restaurant located at Impala Hotel, Munyonyo, he was not paid in May 2021.

He says that his salary for the month running from 19th May to 19th June, 2021 was not paid fully with the restaurant management blaming it on the Covid-19 lockdown and shortages.

Hamza says that he has demanded for his salary for over six months, and has been tossed up and down between the restaurant manager and the business owner but all in vain.

Hamza reveals that Prima offered to pay him half the salary but he declined because all the other employees were paid fully for that month.

Hamza decided to run to social media where he vented his frustration through popular Snapchatter Tyra Robberts a.k.a Senga Acid.

He provided her with his appointment letter and screenshots which show that he demanded for his money and what the management has been told him all this while.

Take a gaze at the chats below: