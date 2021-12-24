After eight years of dating, NBS TV presenter Sheila Saltofte and her fiance Maxim Steurbaut called it quits in July – but they are still close friends and business associates.

Maxim ‘Kizito’ Steurbaut a.k.a Maxxi proposed and asked Salta to be his wife in October 2020 at a surprise party attended by close friends and she said “Yes!”

Nine months later, in July 2021, Salta and her fiance broke up over unclear reasons. The latter made their breakup public through a post on Instagram.

It didn’t take long, however, before the two ex-lovers were seen close to each other again, attending parties together.

This birthed the narrative that they had reconciled their differences and reunited as lovers again but it wasn’t exactly true.

According to Salta, they only mutually decided to get past their separation and settled to become friends again, not lovers.

While speaking on the Galaxy FM Zzina Access Twitter Spaces show on Wednesday, Salta revealed that they are not lovers anymore.