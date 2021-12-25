Following an eventful week, Anita Fabiola Kyarimpa’s father has admitted having had emotional challenges and commits to reunite his family.

A few days ago, socialite and media personality Anita Fabiola is yet again involved in controversy after she reportedly hurled insults at her father for beating her brother to pulp.

An audio of a lady hurling insults at a man for beating someone to near death was leaked on social media.

“You dog, you stupid coward, you’reso stupid. You have beat your child and put him in ICU. What’s wrong with you, why are you so stupid?” the lady in the audio was heard furiously saying in Rukiga.

She also questioned how at the man gave birth to her as the man quietly listened to the call from the other side. “How did you even give birth to me you dog? You’re like s**t,” she added.

Reports that followed the leaked audio revealed how Anita Fabiola was the lady speaking and that she fell out with her father identified as Mathias Mugisha for reportedly beating up her brother to near death.

In a series of posts on social media, Fabiola’s dad Mathias Mugisha revealed how he wanted to “end his suffering” caused by his own children.

He reportedly ran to social media to vent his frustration after being insulted and disrespected by his daughter.

Two days later, Mugisha who is a jurnalist and photographer, has admitted having gone through some deep family issues.

Through a post shared on Mugisha’s Facebook account, acknowledged having gone through “a situation of deep emotional challenges.”

He thanked relatives and friends who have supported the family in different ways and revealed how they are getting professional assistance to resolve the family issues.

Message from Mathias Mugisha and family. Matthias Mugisha and family over the last few days have been faced with a situation of deep emotional challenges. However as a family we thank all our friends and relatives who came to our support in various forms and ways. We are currently being attended to by requisite spiritual and emotional professionals and seeking more professional assistance in various ways to resolve our family issues. As the head of the family I wish to thank everyone who has reached out to us as well as held us in your prayers. Your enormous support and love is even bigger testimony that we should do everything to resolve our current situation. Personally am committed to creating a harmonious environment with my immediate family as well as the not so immediate family such as my in-laws who I recognise as stakeholders in my family now. Let us all desist from the falsehoods being peddled on social media. Best wishes for the season and happy 2022. Mathias Mugisha

