Up in the mood for Christmas, Ugandan singer Ronald Maro has released the visuals of his new song dubbed “Family Christmas”.

On “Family Christmas” Maro continues to showcase his vocal ability which, fused with the lyrics, will touch your heart.

Maro describes it as “a song that talks about being away but yet so close to family because we have family everywhere and homes here and away.”

Maro, while speaking to MBU, it is a message that relates to anyone enjoying Christmas in Uganda and in the diaspora.

As a man in diaspora, you can not be at both homes but chose a family to celebrate Christmas with. A message that can relate to anyone. We are expended and distant families in this small world. Maro

The new project is released under Maro’s new team at Grenzland studios, Yves Fernau, Kempka Production 2021.

The audio was produced by Erik Kempka, an instrumentalist, engineer, producer and the president at Grenzland studios. He also owns a in-ear company.

The visuals give you the proper festive season feels as directed by Sarah Pernt. It was Co-directed by Yves Fernau Christian.

Merry Christmas!