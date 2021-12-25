Having parted ways with her longtime music label Route Entertainment, Vivian Tendo is ready for the new challenge that faces her going forward.

The news about Vivian Tendo’s exit from Route Entertainment started making rounds earlier this month.

It was confirmed by the label’s founder Yese Oman Rafiki during a series of interviews with local YouTubers this week.

Among several factors, Tendo’s exit is attributed to a fallout she had with her management when she was stopped from performing at a free show in South Africa.

The songtress is ready to move on and has already opened up a new YouTube channel under her stage name Vivian Tendo.

She, however, revealed that she has been stopped from uploading some of the content she did while under Route Entertainment.

“No! I will not post them. He (Yese) told me not to perform them either,” Vivian Tendo told Kampala Sun.

She also has no rights to upload her old videos on her new channel. Regardless, she is ready for the challenge ahead of her.

Tendo also revealed that she will solely find her rhythm again and is not rushing into joining any other record label.

We wish her the best of luck!