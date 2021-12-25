Twelve days after baby Kim’s birth, she breathed her last leaving her father Ray G and mother Annabell Twinomugisha in shock!

On Monday 21st December, 2021, singer Reagan Muhairwe a.k.a Ray G and his wife Annabell Twinomugisha lost their newly born daughter Kwezi Ireembo Malka a.k.a Kim.

Baby Kim was the family’s second bundle of joy after they welcomed their first child on 13th January, 2021.

Annabell revealed how she had to check into hospital because the baby wasn’t feeling fine on Monday.

It was later revealed than Kim had passed away with reports hinting on how the baby had difficulty in breathing.

Through his social media platforms, Ray G mourned his baby’s death on Friday. He described 20th December 2021 as “the darkest of days” in his family.

He revealed how they did everything to save the baby’s life but in vain.

20th December 2021 was the darkest of days in our family, we are still in shock and in deep pain we’ve never felt before. We did everything possible to save our baby (Malka) but God chose to take her back 12 days after her birth. The little girl really tried her best. she was strong and she will forever be remembered as (KIM) one of us. Because of the love we felt in her presence for those Beautiful 12 Days. Thanks to everyone who gave in immense effort to save Malka and also to those that sent and still sending positive messages, prayers and thoughts. We are feeling the love. Together we will cry our eyes out, grieve, hug, love one another harder and get through this. You keep giving us reasons to thank God for many other good things he has done and still doing for us. May the Almighty God richly Bless you. (1 Thess 5:17-18)Rest well Kwezi Ireembo Malka (KIM) Ray g

May her soul rest in peace!