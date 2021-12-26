In 2014, Producer Didi masterminded a song by Panadol Wa Basajja dubbed “Ensolo Yange”. It turned heads but later ruined his then bright career.

Ensolo Yange…

Upcoming singer Jemimah Kansiime published a video for her song “Ensolo Yange” (translated as “My Animal”) on YouTube on 23rd September, 2014.

The then 20-year-old singer yearned for fame which the producer of the project, Muchwa Mugisha a.k.a Producer Didi (28) had already tasted having worked with some of the top artists in the country.

The video was raunchy! Kansiime’s body and private parts were in our faces, and her voice made our ears bleed…yet, somehow, we watched and listened to it more than the average Ugandan hit song.

Kansiime, Didi arrested and charged…

In no time, Kansiime was the talk of town. Everyone needed some of that Panadol, even the Police.

Earlier that same year, in February, the Ugandan government had implemented a new pornography law – the Anti-Pornography Act – under which Kansiime was arrested and charged in October 2014.

Ensolo Yange visuals were deemed to have pornographic content. Producer Didi was arrested too.

The pair was charged with “wilfully and unlawfully producing, trafficking, importing, exporting, selling and abetting pornography.”

Kansiime denied the charges while appearing in Makindye Court on 30th October, 2014. She was remanded to Luzira prison.

Producer Didi, however, voluntarily pleaded guilty before being sentenced to a fine of UGX200,000 and was released.

Panadol Wa Basajja was also later released on bail but her career has never resurrected. Neither has Didi’s.

#Ugandan musician Jemimah Kansiime aka Panadol wa Basajja accused of producing pornography, in court. Now out on bail pic.twitter.com/pDNRDxFkgc — Catherine Byaruhanga (@cathkemi) December 2, 2014

The FALL…

Jemimah Kansiime is literally wiped off the music scene. She was the real Panadol Wa Basajja (translated to Panadol For The Men), the voice and face behind the song that took Kampala by storm.

The producer acknowledges the song being the start of all his troubles. During a recent interview with The Truth Gossip, Didi had this to say:

I sleep at my friends’ places. Everyday, I look for a new place. This started when I was arrested for producing a song for Panadol. The song was deemed to be inappropriate. Producer Didi

He revealed how his life became miserable following that saga and he has been miserable for long, homeless, sickly, and has often lacked what to eat.

Not all hope is lost, however, for Didi who hopes to put his music production knowledge, skills, and experience back to use to earn a living.

He is patiently waiting for January 2022 for the lockdown to be fully lifted with hope that the entertainment industry will be running normally too so as he can put some work in.

“I’m hoping that in January, I will get back to work. I have found a studio to do my stuff from, and hopefully, things are going to get better,” Didi told Omulangira Dah Yah See.