Miss Uganda 2012/2013 beauty queen Phiona Bizzu says she is alive and well following rumors that she had died in a car accident.

On Saturday night, rumor had it that former Miss Uganda queen Phiona Bizzu had passed on after being involved in a car accident.

The unconfirmed information was being spread like a wild fire on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Upon landing on the rumors, one of Bizzu’s close friends who almost had a heart attack decided to contact her friend just to confirm the news.

Read Also: How Panadol Wa Basajja ruined Producer Didi’s career

In a WhatsApp audio accessed by MBU, Bizzu denied being involved in an accident. She said she is well and fine.

Bizzu who is in the village to celebrate the festive season with her family had this to say:

I think it was an error in the pronunciation of the name. I am well. I am in the village, thank you for checking in. It’s okay, I’m well. Happy holidays. Phiona Bizou

It was later discovered that it was another gentleman who died in an accident and Bizzu’s name was an error.

Thank God she is alive and well. May the deceased rest in peace!