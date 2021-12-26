Born on 26th December, 2014, Aamaal Musuuza Malaika turned 7-years-old today, very much to the delight of her parents Eddy Kenzo and Rema Namakula.

Despite being separated and not as close as they used to be, singers Eddy Kenzo and Rema Namakula have done their best to raise their child.

Rema who is now married to Dr. Hamza Ssebunya still takes care of Aamaal and stays with her the most.

Once in a while, however, Aamaal enjoys her father’s love and Kenzo has always expressed how joyful the moments with his daughter are.

As she turns 7, Aamaal is following her parents’ footsteps in music. She has often showed off her singing talent.

Her fashion sense is something to watch as well. To the photos shared on her largely followed Instagram account, she added the caption, “26.12 2014, Just unlocked level 7.”

Happy Birthday Aamaal!