On 26th December, 2021, Loukman Ali’s film ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ became Uganda’s first ever film to feature on Netflix.

Since the news of The Girl In the Yellow Jumper featuring on Netflix broke out in November, Ugandans have been excited.

On Boxing Day, the movie was made available for streaming on Netflix – a pay television over-the-top media service and American production company that offers subscription-based video on demand from a library of films and television series, 40% of which is original programming produced in-house.

Released in 2020, ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ is a 1 hour and 20 minutes Ugandan thriller directed by Loukman Ali.

The movie which features several top Ugandan actors follows a man who escapes a hostage situation and returns home with a story to tell.

Maurice Kirya, Morocco Omari, Michael Wawuyo Jnr, Rehema Nanfuka, Phillip Luswata, Gladys Oyenbot, among others star in the film.

The excited Loukman revealed how tough it was shooting the film as the heat in the location was “unbearable”.

Shooting the girl in the yellow jumper back in 2019, the heat in this area was unbearable.



Well, the hard work bore some great fruits. Congratulations Loukman and the entire cast. A good step in the right direction for the Ugandan film industry.