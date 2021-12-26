In a new inspiring gospel song, Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso gives glory to God as he outlines the trials and tribulations he has faced in his life.

Pallaso gives the glory back to God in his new song as he sings about how He is the King of Kings and the most powerful.

He thanks the Creator for the knowledge, blessings and life he has enjoyed thus far and how he has been saved from the struggles of the world by Him.

Pallaso has always publicly expressed his love for God and has used his talent to show his gratitude through music.

This is yet another song of his that praises God while asking Him to bless the listener even more. It is a song that gives hope.

As we wind up the year, Today I am releasing the song Katonda to remind me and you that God is in charge. This year has been full of Surprises. I have seen a lot but I have learnt to observe, stay quiet and let the music talk. Pallaso

The song was produced by Cobra Beats and mixed and mastered by HerbertSkillz. Listen to it below: