Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo continued to fill his trophy cabinet after being awarded as the Best Male Artist in East, South, North Africa at the 2021 AEAUSA awards.

The 7th edition of the annual African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) was held on 26th December, 2021.

Hosted by Nancy E. Isime and Idris Sultan, the awards were held online on the AEAUSA YouTube channel.

The AEAUSA awards have honored Africans’ excellence since 2015.

This year, different winners in their respective categories were announced through social media.

Big Talent Entertainment singer Eddy Kenzo was named the Best Male Artist in East/South/North Africa.

He beat competition from the likes of Rayvanny, Harmonize, Ali Kiba, Small X, Jah Prayzah, Nordo, Morci, Elgrandetoto, and Forcalistic to bag the accolade.

Other Ugandan artistes who were nominated in different categories included Spice Diana, B2C Entertainment, Douglas Lwanga and Beenie Gunter.

Eddy Kenzo and Spice Diana walked away as winners and we congratulate them on their wins!