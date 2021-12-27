Ugandan socialite and influencer Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black plans to walk down the aisle with Asha Panda in February 2022.

Bad Black’s fiance Asha Panda celebrated his 25th birthday on Christmas day and the pair spent it together.

They took a tour around Queen Elizabeth National Park to look at the wildlife there and Bad Black shared the good moments on her Snapchat account.

She showered her lover with praises, labelling him all the good titles. She said she loves him because he is young, handsome, intelligent, and loyal.

The 32-year-old socialite also revealed how she has always been submissive to him and they are even planning to walk down the aisle in February next year.

Bad Black shared a short video showing her shiny engagement ring and added the caption, “2022 Feb, next ring coming. Keep da month.”

This is not the first time the controversial socialite is revealing new wedding dates as she did the same mid last year.

Around June 2021, Bad Black noted how the preparations to have her wedding in Zanzibar had been completed but it didn’t really happen.

We now await to see if she will achieve her dream come February. Fingers crossed!