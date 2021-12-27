Within a few hours of opening, Bad Black’s private story account already had over 2,000 subscribers and each is required to pay Ugx400k to view the raunchy content.

Renown socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black is back to selling nudity and passing on sex lessons to her followers through her new private Snapchat account.

The private account named “Masolo Queen and King Masolo” is owned by Bad Black and her fiance Asha Panda.

She says that it will be featuring different females and men, including herself and her fiance.

Read Also: Bad Black plans to wed in February 2022

The account is sharing nude photos, videos, sex tips, among other things. Bad Black also noted that there will be call girls to offer phone sex to clients.

She said that 2022 will be a really eventful year and only those with money will be able to enjoy her content.

Bad Black has always publicly acknowledged being a sex worker and feels like she should have even opened this account long ago.

There are other Ugandans online with private Snapchat, WhatsApp and, OnlyFans accounts where they sell nudity for a living.

Bad Black must hope none of that content leaks to the public or she risks getting in trouble with authorities.

The Anti-Pornography Act bans creation, publication, distribution, and abetting of pornography and child pornography.