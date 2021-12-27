Nigerian filmmaker Clarence Abiodun Peters is already a fan of Loukman Ali’s works having watched his film, ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’.

Ugandan film director Loukman Ali is already collecting big fans following the Netflix premiere of his film ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ film.

‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ made history on Boxing Day when it became the first ever Ugandan film to feature on Netflix.

The film has already become a local sensation with many Ugandans rushing to Netflix to catch a glimpse of it.

The virality has also spread across the continent and one of the most celebrated fimmakers in Africa Clarence Peters has already enjoyed it.

Read Also: Loukman Ali’s ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ now on NETFLIX

Clarence Peters is a Nigerian award winning music video director, filmmaker and cinematographer.

He is the founder and CEO of Capital Dream Pictures, a production company that specialises in the realms of the performing arts, film and video.

On Monday, Clarence reached out to Loukman through Instagram DM where he endorsed his film, referring to it as “great work.”

“Bro, just watched TGIYJ on Netflix. Great work man,” read part of the message that Loukman shared on his Twitter handle.

Loukman revealed how he has also been a fan of the Nigerian’s work for long.

I’ve been a fan for years !!! pic.twitter.com/ddwrgel96O — Loukman Ali (@LoukmanAli) December 27, 2021

‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ is a 1 hour and 20 minutes 2020 Ugandan thriller directed by Loukman Ali.

Loukman is destined for greater things and the Ugandan film industry stakeholders must be rubbing their hands.