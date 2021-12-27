Controversial city pastor Aloysious Bugingo says he was not introduced to Suzan Makula’s parents but rather attended the party to eat and drink.

The Kwanjula that “didn’t happen”…

On 7th December, 2021, Pastor Bugingo and Suzan Makula held a lavish introduction ceremony (Kwanjula) where the latter introduced the former to her parents in Kawuku, Katabi town council.

The Kwanjula function, attended by family, close friends and a few celebrities, continued to cement couple’s intentions to get married.

The Kwanjula came nine days after the Kukyala ceremony that was held at Makula’s parents’ home in Kyebando on Saturday 27th November, 2021.

Photos and videos of Bugingo and Makula dressed in traditional wear as Bebe Cool performed rocked social media before the couple was slapped with charges.

The Charges…

Aloysious Bugingo and Suzan Makula’s Kwanjula attracted lots of criticism from the general public due to the fact that Bugingo is still legally married to Teddy Naluswa who is also the mother of his children.

City lawyers Male Mabirizi and Robert Rutaro Muhairwe challenged Bugingo’s decision to marry another woman before being legally divorced.

They dragged Bugingo and his new catch to court for engaging in an illegal marriage process before the former was summoned to appear at Kawempe Police Station to answer the slapped charges of contracting a new marriage.

They were charged with three counts contrary to the Marriage Act on Wednesday 22nd December, 2021.

According to the Marriage Act, Section 42 states that “any person who, being unmarried, goes through the ceremony of marriage with a person whom he or she knows to be married to another person, commits an offense and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years.”

Bugingo denies being introduced…

According to Bukedde, Pastor Aloysious Bugingo responded to the charges saying that he only attended an ordinary party to eat and drink like any other guest contrary to what was reported that he was introduced by Makula.

His statements are reportedly contained in his response to the case where he was sued for entering into a second marriage before dissolving his first marriage to his wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

Bugingo and Makula are expected to appear before court on 21st January, 2022 to answer the charges.