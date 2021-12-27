Spice Diana was named the Best Female Artist in East, South and North Africa at the 2021 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) awards that were held on Boxing Day.

Internationally, Spice has done quite well musically, performing and recording with a couple of artistes from different African countries.

In the past few years, she has also been nominated in different international awards, but had not registered a win yet.

The Source Management artist was awarded the 2021 AEAUSA ‘Best Female Artist in East/South/North Africa’ award on Sunday night.

The AEAUSA awards have honored Africans’ excellence since 2015.

They are held annually in New Jersey, with over 30 awards presented in honor of entertainers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Spice Diana beat Zuchu, Sherine, Zahara, Nandy, Knowless, Nadia Mukami, Tanasha Donna, Sho Madjozi, and Latifa to the accolade on Boxing Day.

Spice Diana seemed to have lost her cool a few weeks ago when she warned local awards organisers to stop nominating her in Ugandan awards without her consent.

Her outburst roots from the Janzi Awards which she said were not in the best interest of the local music industry.

She will take this win and keep waving the Ugandan flag abroad. Congratulations Spice!