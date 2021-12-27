Celebrated American rapper Doja Cat shared Ugandan TikTok sensation Abaho Samuel a.k.a Samie Manini’s viral video on her Twitter account on Monday.

In the viral TikTok video, Samie Manini wrongly refers to Zebra’s as “Lions” before funnily running away while claiming they are chasing him. It’s hilarious!

The video was recorded at Lake Mburo National Park located in Kiruhura District in the Western Region of Uganda.

It has already registered over 1.7m views, 277k likes, 10.2k comments, and 19.8k shares on TikTok.

Samie Manini

The video is also making rounds on other social media platforms where those not on TikTok might be catching it for the first time.

On Monday, Doja Cat shared the video on her Twitter account which boasts over 4 million followers.

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, known professionally as Doja Cat, is a popular American rapper, singer and songwriter.

Despite not adding a caption, the video has already hit over 128k views on Doja Cat’s Twitter account.

Samie is edging closer to 10k followers on TikTok and several people are already asking the Uganda Tourism Board to recruit Samie as an influencer.