

The Mpola – Mpola scheme allows MTN customers purchase devices with a low initial payment and the balance paid in multiple instalments either daily, weekly, or monthly thereafter.

When you take a device on instalment offer, you automatically enter an agreement with MTN Uganda for provision of this service and also accept the terms & conditions that you can find available at www.mtn.co.ug

Customers will be required to pay instalments and finish the balance within 6 months.

Only MTN customers are eligible for this service. Eligibility is guided by how long the customer has been an MTN subscriber as well as their usage of MTN services. Eligibility is determined by dialing 1655*2#.

After checking for eligibility, customers will be required to visit an MTN Service Centre, with the required initial deposit plus their national ID, to get the Smartphone.

Customers can only make payments using MTN Mobile Money by dialing *16552# selecting MTN Depo or through the MyMTN App. To find out the monthly installment, also dial 1655*2#.

Customers can also make payments on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis provided they pay the required amount for the month by the end of the 30 days from last instalment or deposit payment.

Visit any MTN Service Centre for more details.