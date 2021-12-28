Northern Uganda based artiste Eezzy celebrates the first year of his relationship with lover Kimberly today.

Eezzy, real name Opoka Eric, is a 22-year-old Ugandan singer known for his 2020 hit song Tumbiza Sound.

Kimberly is well known in the entertainment circles as a video vixen. She has featured in a couple of music videos for artists like Tuff B’s ‘Omwana Ono‘.

The two lovers met on 28th December, 2020 and have built a strong bond since. They live together in Gulu.

They are fond of each other and always publicly show affection for each other through their social media accounts.

Kimberly seems to have settled well in her relationship with Eezzy and in his anniversary message, he had this to say:

And on this day I met what I think is the most beautiful thing on earth. It’s been a year of ups and downs, fights and make ups but most importantly genuine love. Thanx for being there through it all. Happy anniversary my love @mumiequte Eezzy

Kimberly as well through her IG reciprocated the love saying, “Happy anniversary babe Eezzy Musik. Your love with no doubt.”

Congratulations to the couple!