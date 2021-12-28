It is that time of the year when we are in high spirits and smiles are painted all over our faces as we celebrate Christmas.

It is that time of the year for festivities and merrymaking. In the spirit of merrymaking, YOTV Channels, a video on demand platform created by Albayan media in partnership with leading telecom MTN Uganda is presenting world class entertainment during this festive season.

Launched in 2020, the platform houses more than 50 channels showing over 500 movies with new and updated content on a regular basis, accessible to everyone with a touch of the dial on your phone.

YOTV Channels app’s accessibility via phone presents convenience to its users who maintain access to entertaining content on the go. So even when you are traveling in the bus on your way to the village, YOTV Channels got you.

In addition to numerous international blockbuster movies, YOTV Channels also streams your favorite Ugandan movies and entertainment from local radio stations across the country.

In line with the Christmas spirit, Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer said that MTN is providing affordable and flexible payment options to ensure you and your family enjoy world-class entertainment on the application at no data cost.

“As the year slows down, catch-up on your favorite TV shows, movies and songs on radio using the YOTV Channels application. For as low as UGX500, you can enjoy one hour of entertainment on the application without need to buy data bundles. UGX1000 will cater for subscription for one day, UGX2500 for a week and UGX10,000 for a month,” he explained emphasizing that no data is required.

The YOTV Channels application also features a catch-up function that allows users pause and record their favorite shows for up to 24hours such that they can watch it later.

Somdev also highlighted that there is a 30-day free access and viewing for first-time users of the YOTV Channels application.

Furthermore, MTN is giving back to its customers through a promotion in which users of the YOTV Channels app stand a chance to win lots of amazing prizes whenever they pay a monthly subscription of only UGX10,000.

The YOTV Channels app is available for download on your phone from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Download the YOTV Channels app and enjoy the experience with your family this festive season!