Ugandan Actor Michael Wawuyo Junior has set his sights towards the international stage after impressive role in ‘The Girl In the Yellow Jumper’ Netflix film.

Michael Wawuyo Junior’s character holds the screen with penetrating eyes and a face masked in suffering and pain in the opening of ‘The Girl In the Yellow Jumper’.

He plays a subliminal character called Jim, one of paradox that’s somewhat liberating to the viewer as he brings it to life leaving a stamp in yet another role with a dramatic finish.

“I realized acting was what I wanted to do after form six. I had all these dreams and kept on sharing them with my dad. I wanted him to spoon feed me and throw me into the film industry but he never wanted that”, Michael Wawuyo junior recalls on when he realized he wanted to take up acting as a career.

Michael Wawuyo Jr has been in the Ugandan film industry for over 10 years. He came to the limelight during the drama hit series ‘Hostel’ as Brother John.

He went on to have appearances in movies like ‘Sara’s Notebook’, and has further cemented his career with his role in the recently released star studded thriller ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’.

He is the son of revered actor, filmmaker and special effects producer Michael Wawuyo Sr.

‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ is a Ugandan thriller film produced and directed by Loukman Ali that follows the story of a man who is dragged, taken hostage, manages to escape and returns home with the most unbelievable story to tell.

The movie stars Maurice Kirya, Michael Wawuyo Jr, Rehema Nanfuka, Phillip Luswata, Gladys Oyenbot among others. It is the first Ugandan film on Netflix.