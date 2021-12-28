Emmanuel Lwasa’s wife Angel Kwakunda threw him a surprise birthday party as he turned 51-years old over the weekend.

On Saturday 25th December, 2021, controversial Masaka City tycoon Emmanuel Lwasa turned 51 years old.

Coinciding with Christmas Day, Lwasa’s birthday was obviously not going to pass him by without enjoyments.

As a trending norm, Lwasa was first showered with water by his wife and friends.

Angel Kwakunda went ahead and organised him a surprise party at Club Tarven Kick in Kyabakuza. It was attended by their close friends.

The couple looked really happy at the party, showering each other with endless praises.

“Thank you all who managed to attend my birthday party. My kids, my wife Kwakunda Angel, thanks so much. I officially announce that I am 51 years old but my energy just keeps increasing, oh,” said Lwasa at the party.

