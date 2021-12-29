Pastor Simeon Kayiwa backs Pastor Aloysious Bugingo’s denial that he wasn’t introduced to Suzan Makula’s parents. Says it was a small party.

Controversial pastor Aloysious Bugingo was dragged to court by Male Mabirizi and Robert Rutaro Muhairwe who challenged his decision to marry another woman before being legally divorced.

Bugingo is still legally married to Teddy Naluswa but held Kukyala and Kwanjula ceremonies with Suzan Makula in November and December respectively with a wedding in the offing.

Bugingo and Makula were slapped with charges of contracting a new marriage and are expected to appeared before court in 21st January, 2022.

Pastors Aloysious Bugingo and Simeone Kayiwa

In his defence, Bugingo recently revealed how he has never held a Kwanjula but rather attended the party as an ordinary guest to eat and drink with friends.

His plea has been backed by his friend, also a pastor at Namirembe Christian Fellowship, Simeon Kayiwa who also attended the “Kwanjula”.

While on an interview with UBC Television, Kayiwa said that what they attended was a general get-together party of people influential in Bugingo’s life, but not a Kwanjula as reported.

Prof. Kayiwa noted how he did not turn down the invitation that was sent to him to attend the small party because Bugingo was once his student at university.

“I went there only to pray for the congregation,” Kayiwa further revealed and also noted that they were offered the traditional wear just as a dress code for the party.