Source Management singer Spice Diana finally reached the 2 million followers mark on her Facebook page.

2021 has been an eventful year for Spice Diana especially in it’s last months. She has received both positive and negative criticism almost in equal measure.

With all that, her numbers on her different social media platforms have gone up as well.

The “Ready” singer boasts 12m Instagram followers, 292k on Twitter, 315k on YouTube, and now 2m on Facebook.

This is a big milestone for Spice who uses her social media for positioning her brand better and influencing for other brands/companies.

Her immediate competitor Sheebah Karungi reached the 2 million followers mark in November to become the second most followed female Ugandan celebrity in Uganda after Anne Kansiime.

Spice Diana is now the third most followed female celebrity on the blue app. Anne Kansiime still leads the way with 3.5 million followers

Juliana Kanyomozi comes next after Spice with 1.2m followers then Lydia Jazmine also with 1.2m followers.

Congratulations Spice!