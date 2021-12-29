Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi is unhappy with how the East African music industry has stalled and how Ugandan musicians have “stopped trying.”

Comedian Eric Omondi’s fight for local music has now spread beyond Kenya to other East African countries.

For several months, Omondi has been vocal about how unfair it is to have foreign artistes steal the show from the local artistes in Kenya.

The 44-year-old was violently arrested for attempting to storm the Kenyan parliament premises to protest in November.

Omondi demanded parliamentarians to compel Kenyan media to play 75% Kenyan content, a drive he has been spearheading for months.

He has now spread his quest to other E.A countries. Through an IG post, Omondi noted how; Kenyan musicians are dead, Tanzanian’s are losing it to Amapiano, and Ugandans are no longer doing good music.

“Kenyan musicians are dead ASLEEP. Tanzanians are losing it to AMAPIANO. Ugandans stopped singing, they don’t even try anymore,” read captions on his post.

He further revealed how other African artistes are winning big internationally but Kenyan artistes are not keeping up.

EAST AFRICA Wizkid filled the 02 Arena 3 nights in a row and Chris Brown was present. Burna Boy is winning the Grammys every year. All kenya is presenting to the African Music Olympics is Trio Mio a 14 year old form 2 student who has never left Kenya . The only East African musician I acknowledge is Diamond Platnumz (Let’s give credit where it’s deserved Chibu reeeeally tries). Sauti Sol are trying but not enough. I said what I said. Am tayaad and Hungry, nimeenda kukula. Eric Omondi

As expected, the comment section was filled with divergent opinions as people reacted to Omondi’s dissection.

Take a gaze at the comments: