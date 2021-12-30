On Tuesday 28th December, singer Kyavaerimukama Aroma alias Aroma celebrated her birthday in style as she added another year to her age.

She decided to mark her new age with a charity drive as she reached out to autistic children in Kisenyi, with food items and also spent some time with them as she entertained them.

During the celebrations, they cut cake together and she also fed a few who were not able to lift their limbs to feed themselves.

The mood at the organization was jolly as some of the autistic children wore smiles on their faces as she gifted them with eats and drinks.

She was thanked by the organization for sparing sometime to extend charity to the team, something that she also called upon all those who are able to reach out to similar organizations to emulate always.

Aroma promised to return to the organization to extend more support in 2022 since she cited a huge need to always reach out to the less previleged children and individuals.