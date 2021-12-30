Outspoken former Rubaga South lawmaker Kato Lubwama has asked controversial city lawyer, Male Mabirizi, and Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga to mind their own business in a way of telling them to back off from Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and Suzan Makula’s marriage.

Kato Lubwama boldly told the pair to put focus on their respective duties as he was responding to several individuals who have made it a habit to attack Pastor Bugingo ever since he held an introduction ceremony that he recently denied.

He went ahead and stung the duo stating that Pastor Ssenyonga was born naturally a saddist and a jealous individual whereas Mabirizi is just looking for cheap fame and relevance as he hops on everyone he cites making news headlines.

I don’t know why the likes of Ssenyonga are attacking Bugingo. I don’t even want to talk about Ssenyonga because he’s jealous naturally. You can tell by just looking at his figure which is like a safety pin (ekikwanso). For Mabirizi he is just s fool always clinging on famous people usually to get popular,” Kato Lubwama

In the same interview, he also blasted Kayz and asked him to marry off Teddy Naluswa if he feels touched by her pleas reasoning that maybe it could make the nation take a chill pill about Bugingo’s marriage.

Kaiyz why don’t you help us and marry Naluswa because you’re still young and energetic. You will probably make her quiet because she has become something else. Kato Lubwama

When asked about the Pastor Bugingo’s statement he made when he was being grilled at Police, he continued to back him up noting that the function he attended that had Pastor Bugingo and Susan Makula was a get together party.