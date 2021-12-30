NBS TV After5 presenter Sheilah Carol Gashumba has asked renowned Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi to stop belittling fellow East African artistes especially Ugandans.

The multi-award winning media personality told Eric Omondi to chill from belittling fellow East African artistes following a recent post where he criticized the regions’ musicians stating that their music careers already went down the trail.

He posted stating that Kenyan musicians are in deep slumber, the Tanzanians are losing it to South African sounds of Amapiano, whereas Ugandans stopped singing and no longer even try anymore.

“Kenyan Musicians are Dead ASLEEP. Tanzanian are losing it to AMAPIANO. Ugandans Stopped Singing, they don’t even try anymore,” Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi’s statements about East African artistes did not sit down well with Sheila Gashumba whose boyfriend, Rickman Rickman, is an artiste.

She swiftly took to her Twitter account and responded to Omondi’s tweet warning him to stop putting down fellow creatives and asked him to uplift them.

Also please stop belittling your fellow East Africans!!! It doesn’t look good on you and neither on us!! How will the other African artists look at us with these kind of posts you are making!! You want them to respect us but how will they do that when you make such posts. Sheilah Gashumba

She added, “Eric Omondi, talking about Uganda like that is hitting below the belt!! You are better than that!! Everyone has their own time to shine. Today it’s Nigeria, it could be Ghana next or Kenya or Tanzania or Uganda!! Trust the process,” .

See more @ericomondi_ you can do better than this!! How can you say Ugandans stopped singing!! Everyone has their own time to shine, it was congo before then Jamaica, now Nigeria. It could be Ghana or Kenya Or UG or TZ next!! Trust the process!! Stop belittling your fellow east Africans pic.twitter.com/rkODAiLa0F — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) December 28, 2021

Tracing back to the comedian’s past posts, he has been lashing out at the Kenyan music industry saying that they took the foot off the accelerator.

This has however drawn him huge amounts of criticism especially from the artists and his followers across the region.