As NTV’s T-Nation presenter Crysto Panda plans to call it a day at the Serena-based media outlet as he had earlier announced, he has yet again maintained that he is doing music just for fun.

Crysto Panda made it clear while appearing on an interview on Galaxy FM where he stated that he is not basing his life on music.

At the start of the year, Crysto Panda announced that at the end of 2021, he would be quitting NTV to offer other talented youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talents just like he was given a chance.

Since today marks the end of the year, we wait to witness whether he will stick to his word since he confirmed that he is set to quit.

Like I said, I’m not basing my life on music. I’m doing music for fun. I’m leaving #NTVTnation because I want to give an opportunity to another young person just like I was given chance. Crysto Panda