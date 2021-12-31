Dr. Kuluthum Nabunya Muzaata’s new catch Akram Gumisiriza has denied allegations of having made off with his ex-lover’s money worth Shs20m.

Akram Gumisiriza distanced himself from the allegations following accusations from his ex-lover Tasha who is based in South Africa who claimed that he lied to her that he was returning to Uganda to treat his family members who were “critically ill”.

Tasha was however left heartbroken when she came across video clips showing a traditional marital ceremony of Akram being fed by Kuluthum at the latter’s parents home in Magere.

The videos forced Tasha to reveal how she has been dating Akram for some good years but what hurt her the most is the latter using her money to marry Kuluthum Nabunya.

While speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV’s UnCut show, Akram denied the accusations stressing that Tasha’s claims are false and hold no water.

He further explained that Shs20m is too little to win Kuluthum from her parents reasoning that it is even impossible for a lady to trust a man with all that amount of money.