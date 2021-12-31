Uganda’s Mic Face, MC Jerry, has released his second song titled “Ovaawa” (a Luganda word that translates to “Where Are You From?”)

As a motivational collabo with top talent Nina Roz, “Ovaawa” is a must-listen which should be able to entice you to the dance floor.

With the now familiar tagline, “we don’t stop we won’t stop,” MC Jerry by no means stayed quiet during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is now focusing even more on encouraging Uganda’s emcees, pushing them into the limelight and raising the profile of the emceeing profession.

Continuing the theme of never giving up, introduced by MC Jerry’s last successful piece “Champion”, the beautifully sung “Ovaawa” shows how appearances aren’t everything.

Nina Roz owns the melody while still portraying the message of fidelity out to the world – why go chasing after good looks and hip clothes when beauty is right there within the partner you already have? Don’t leave it too late to appreciate the one you love!

About MC Jerry

MC Jerry’s journey started in Eastern Uganda when he worked at Ko TV, followed by spots on NBS Radio and Smart FM before moving to Baba TV.

Previously busy in Kampala’s hottest spots, including Club Amnesia, 911, Fame Lounge, Liquid Silk, Bugolobi and Steak Lounge, as well as Jinja’s Café 49, he has worked with a long line of prominent DJs such as DJ Nimrod, Herbert, Mercy Pro, Slick Stuart and Roja, plus Denno, MC Kats and Alicia Bosschic.

2022 is looking truly exciting! MC Jerry is out to inspire others with a variety of projects and out on tour promoting new music.

On top of this, Jerry will soon be announcing a big new deal with a TV station in Kampala.

“Ovaawa” was produced by Mesh Pan and directed by Magical Arts Studio.

Listen to the audio below: