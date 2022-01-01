Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi, commonly known as Abtex, has canceled his new year concert that he was set to hold in Mutukula at the border of Uganda and Tanzania.

Abtex was forced to call off his new year’s concert following strict restrictions from Police after the authorities warned Ugandans against crossing to Mutukula to attend any concert.

Police issued tough restrictions at the border which suggested that before an individual crosses over, they would first avail their vaccination cards that are valid. They added that the vaccination must have been taken in a period of not more than 72 hours.

The tough conditions forced Abtex to cancel his concert stating that the conditions where very unfair to the Ugandan revelers who had planned to attend his concert.

Abtex confirmed the cancellation of his Mutukula show through a phone call interview on Galaxy FM after being contacted to share some of the plans he has for the new year celebrations.

The tough rules were slapped against Abtex followed a Christmas concert that he held that had over 20 Ugandan artists perform for huge crowds without following the set SOPs to curb on the spread of the infectious Covid19 disease.