Dr. Kuluthum Nabunya’s new catch Akram Gumisiriza has been exposed by his ex-lover Tasha who is based in South Africa by revealing that he is not a road engineer and a hajji as he claims.

Tasha who didn’t disclose what exactly Akram does for a living while in South Africa stated that Kuluthum might have hit a huge miss of her lifetime that she will forever live to regret.

She narrated that even the land tittle that is said to be in Buziga that Akram used as mahare to win Kuluthum doesn’t exist as she told NBS TV’s Kayz during the UnCut show.

Tasha maintained that Akram must refund her money Shs20m that he used for his marital ceremony when he returns to South Africa.

She further challenged Kuluthum to pay a visit to Akram in South Africa to find out what exactly he does for a living before adding that she will be shocked if she finds out.

The mother of two kids added that she did not make the statements as an effort to get her lover back, but just speaking the truth about Akram for the time she has been with him.