City lawyer Male Mabirizi wants court to issue Andrew Isaac Katende alias Kasuku, Kato Lubwama, Frank Gashumba with arrest warrants for failing to cooperate with him to incriminate Pastor Aloysius Bugingo over marrying Susan Makula while still married to another woman.

Male Mabirizi made his case known through a live video he shared across social media saying that above need to be arrested because they are violent, bullies, and not cooperatives at all.

He added that he also wants Pastor Simeon Kayiwa, Charles James Ssenkubuge, John V Sserwanika, Susan Muhumuza, and Nancy to be issued with the warranties since they are hard to deal with.

Male Mabirizi further bragged that he clearly knows that he has Pastor Bugingo in the fix and he is sure he is now shaken and he is carefree about whatever names he brands and calls him.

