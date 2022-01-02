Singer Tracy Kirabo alias Pia Pounds is in trouble for snubbing the new year’s concert in London.

According to a video cited by this website, the spokesperson of Richmond’s promotions explained that they are in the process of dragging the singer to the courts of law for not honoring their invitation to perform at a show she was booked.

The spokesperson narrated that they have been pushed to the extreme to take the matters in court because they had paid for each and everything that Pia Pounds needed to travel to London for the show but she failed to turn up.

The concert promoters further added that Pia Pounds wasted a lot of their money having booked for her tickets twice for her travel but she was no where to be seen.