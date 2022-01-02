Singer Pia Pounds, born Tracy Kirabo, has warned London-based events promoters saying she is likely to sue them over defamation.

Pia Pounds opened up about her intention to sue the organizers after they alleged that she snubbed their new year’s concert after receiving full payment for the money she requested.

The organizers further alleged that she wasted a lot of their money in booking for her two travel tickets and didn’t turn up.

This left them very bitter and threatened to drag the singer to the courts of law in a bid that she pays for the damages caused.

Read Also: Pia Pounds faces legal charges for snubbing new years concert in London

Through a long statement via her social media accounts, Pia Pounds distanced herself from the reports saying they are untrue and expressed her disappointment in the organizers.

She further called the allegation as defamation and also threatened to sue them if they continue spreading the rumors.

Pia Pounds explained that she never turned up for the London show reasoning that her management team failed to get in terms with the organizers and thus failed to travel for the new year’s concert.

She apologized to all her fans in Europe and beyond stating that she is a disciplined artist who can’t do such.