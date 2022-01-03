NBS Television journalist Victoria Bagaya and her longtime lover Martin Kiggundu said their marriage vows on 31st December, 2021.

As the curtains were drawn to close an eventful year, celebrated journalist Victoria Bagaya officially became Mrs. Kiggundu.

The glamorous wedding took place at Lake Victoria Serena, Kigo and was attended by just a few people including family and close friends of the couple.

The longtime lovebirds promised to live together for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health.

Victoria and Martin have managed to keep their relationship known to just a few that matter and so was their wedding ceremony.

From the Kukyala which happened in October in Fort Portal, to the Kwanjula which happened earlier in December, they kept it a secret and only a few photos from the events found their way on social media.

Below are some of the photos from the wedding that we landed on: