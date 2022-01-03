NBS TV’s the Hit Maker show host, Justin Bas a.k.a Super Kiraka over the weekend signed out at the Naguru-based media outlet.

The highly energetic TV personality had his last show on air on Saturday 1st January 2022 a show he had spent over a decade hosting.

He thanked his fans and follower for the support and love they showed him during his stint on air.

Lord you know.#Uganda🇺🇬🇺🇬 Remember Me#Energyking#SuperKiraka#KyengeraMugongoProperty pic.twitter.com/a5tuwmS7ju — Justin Bas (@SuperKiraka) December 30, 2021

It is reported that Justin Bas threw in the towel to focus on his individual business that he has been running.

We him wish success in his next endeavors.