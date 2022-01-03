For those who have come across trending video clips from Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s Sunday services, you have probably seen how the two Pastors are fighting each other.

For that case, it is safe to say that our Sunday was dramatically fun-filled as the two men of God directed stinging words to each other from their respective churches.

As Pastor Ssenyonga hit hard at Pastor Bugingo for dumping his wife and got married to Suzan Makula, the latter continued to prove all his critics wrong by expressing that he loves his new wife to the fullest no matter what people talk about their love life.

While live on Salt TV, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo confessed undying love for his wife Suzan Makula Nantaba as he noted that if she thinks she is not loved, she will get to know it slowly by slowly.

Pastor Bugingo went on to comfort Suzan Makula asking her not to get bothered by all those who claim that she is a prostitute reasoning that none of them has ever at any single time bought her services off the streets.

Watch the video below as the men of God throw insults to one another during their Sunday services.