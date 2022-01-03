Gagamel International boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool is of the view that former Team No Sleep singer, Samali Sheebah Karungi can still be a top star without releasing new music for two or three good years.

The ‘Wire Wire’ singer gave his opinion about Sheebah’s music career as he was responding to a question about how he visions the singer’s future following her break up with Jeff Kiwa.

In his response, Bebe stated that based on how the music industry stands, Sheebah can still be a powerhouse among female artists even without releasing new music for two to three years.

He backed up his point narrating that for the last years Sheebah has been dominating the air waves, she produced only solid songs that gave her a firm ground in the music industry.