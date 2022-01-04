Singer Ronald Mayinja believes that the stature Bobi Wine has attained should be enough for him to stop doing music.

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is a respected politician in the country following his presidential bid in the 2021 elections.

Even then, the Firebase Crew boss is still seriously involved in the music business which made him popular for many years.

Just recently, Bobi released his latest song dubbed “Ogenda” in which he sends out a strong message against human rights violations in the country.

Read Also: Bobi Wine picks Christopher Ssebaduka inspiration in new political song “Ogenda”

Since deciding to take the path of politics, Bobi has faced a lot of criticism from a few of his fellow artistes who claim politics has ruined the music industry.

Ronald Mayinja is one of those who have advised the NUP leader to stop singing. Mayinja reasons that Bobi should be paying other artistes to pass on his message.

“At his level, Bobi Wine shouldn’t be singing. He should let other people do the singing for him if he has any message to pass on,” Ronald Mayinja noted in an interview.

He added, “If he (Bobi) continues to sing, fans will ask him to dance, and he could be embarrassed anytime. It (Ogenda) is a good song, but it shouldn’t have come from Bobi Wine. His level has advanced and that means he should restrict himself from doing certain things.”

Bobi Wine has always maintained that music is his life and he will never dump it for anything. Rumor has it that he will be releasing an album later this year.